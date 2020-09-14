These are the most played songs and podcasts of summer 2020. You won’t believe who’s in first place!

DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR” featuring Roddy Ricch rose as the most-played song of the summer of 2020. With over 380 million plays between June 1 and August 15, the track has been a mainstay on our global chart and is one of the most played songs of the year. The track’s success is certainly not lost on DaBaby himself.

“I knew ROCKSTAR was going to be a hit while creating the record,” the rapper told Spotify. “But watching the world become a global hit is an incredible feeling.

Read on to learn more about the songs that dominated the summer and, for the first time, the best podcasts. Lastly, check out our new digital experience to help you feel some of the summer vibes you may have missed.

Best songs of the summer

After DaBaby’s “Rockstar” is The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which ranks as the second-most-played song this summer. It racked up just under 340 million broadcasts between June 1 and August 15, and although it was released last November, it speaks of cities being “cold and empty.” Third is SAINt JHN’s joyous jam “Roses – Imanbek Remix”, which collected over 280 million views and was added to many exercise playlists.

Harry Styles infused a lot of flavor with “Watermelon Sugar,” which also made the top 5. Dua Lipa appears twice in the top 20 with “Don’t Start Now” and “Break My Heart,” two tracks featured by the singer. . songwriter Future Nostalgia’s album, which she released during her quarantine. Ariana Grande also brought a double trouble, in the best possible way, with her successful collaborations “Rain On Me” with Lady Gaga and “Stuck with U” with Justin Bieber. Scroll to see the full song list below.

Get hooked on the best podcasts of the summer

It may have been released just three weeks ago, but that didn’t stop The Michelle Obama Podcast from becoming the best podcast of the summer with millions of listeners. The former first lady took the microphone to speak to listeners on current issues such as identity, personal care and family.

Speaking of topics, listeners were clearly in the mood for a lot of news: NPR News Now and The Daily were the second and third most popular podcasts based on the number of listeners between June 1 and August 15. Other major shows include Call Her Daddy, TED Talks Daily, and Harry Potter at Home: Readings, read by well-known voices like Daniel Radcliffe and Helena Bonham Carter. The mystery obsessed sank their teeth into Crime Junkie, Last Podcast on the Left and My Favorite Murder.

Spotify Songs

The most played songs of the summer around the world, according to the broadcasts from June 1 to August 15, 2020.

“ROCKSTAR” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

“Roses – Imanbek Remix” by SAINt JHN

“Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685

“Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles

“Death bed (coffee for your head)” by Powfu, beabadoobee

“Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga featuring Ariana Grande

“Toosie Slide” by Drake

“Breaking Me” by Topic, A7S

“Dance Monkey” by Tones And I

“Ily (i love you baby)” by Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

“Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

“Party Girl” by StaySolidRocky

“Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey

“Break My Heart” by Dua Lipa

“Stuck with U” by Ariana Grande featuring Justin Bieber

“Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi

“MAMACITA” by Black Eyed Peas, J. Rey Soul, Ozuna

“La Jeepeta – Remix” by Anuel AA, Brray, Juanka, Myke Towers, Nio Garcia

“The Box” by Roddy Ricch

Spotify podcast

The best podcasts of the summer worldwide, according to the number of listeners from June 1 to August 15, 2020.

The Michelle Obama podcast

NPR News Now

The Daily

Call her daddy

TED Talks Daily

Harry Potter At Home: Readings

Crime junkie

Gemischtes Hack

Minute Snacks

Mama Knows Best



