Most Mentioned K-POP Artists At Twitter 2020

Twitter revealed the top K-Pop artists that were most mentioned in 2020, both groups and group members, by countries.
On September 21, 2020, Twitter shared a report on K-Pop Twitter statistics and announced that 6.1 billion K-Pop-related tweets occurred last year.
Between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, the countries most frequently tweeting about K-Pop were as follows:
The first method uses a unique number of K-Pop fans on Twitter to determine the top 20 markets, while the second uses the total number of K-Pop related tweets.
BTS was the most talked about artist in all regions except Thailand, where GOT7 took the top spot. You can see below the top 5 artists mentioned by region:
Twitter and K-Pop Radar worked together to analyze tweets in 20 countries between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020 and the results are shown below:
Top 10 most mentioned K-Pop artists:
- BTS
- EXO
- GOT7
- BLACKPINK
- NCT 127
- MONSTA X
- SEVENTEEN
- NCT Dream
- TWICE
- Stray Kids
Top 10 fastest growing K-Pop artists:
- Stray Kids
- ATEEZ
- TXT
- IZ * ONE
- SuperM
- AB6IX
- WayV
- CIX
- LOONA
- ITZY
Top 10 most mentioned K-Pop songs:
- EXO Obsession
- ON of BTS
- BTS’s Boy With Luv
- BTS Black Swan
- BTS Shadow
- SuperM Jopping
- BTS DNA
- NOT BY THE MOON by GOT7
- BLACKPINK How You Like That
- TWICE’s Feel Special
Below you can see the K-Pop artists with the most Twitter followers.
Group accounts:
- BTS (28.5 million)
- EXO (8.9 million)
- GOT7 (8.5 million)
- TWICE (6 million)
- SEVENTEEN (5.6 million)
- TXT (5.4 million)
- BLACKPINK (4.9 million)
- NCT (4.2 million)
- MONSTA X (3.9 million)
- Girls ’Generation (3.5 million)
Individual accounts:
- BIGBANG G-Dragon (8.7 million)
- Super Junior Choi Siwon (7.1 million)
- 2PM Nichkhun (7 million)
- GOT7’s BamBam (6.4 million)
- Mark of the GOT7 (5.7 million)
- Sandara Park (5.4 million)
- Super Junior’s Donghae (5.2 million)
- Super Junior’s Yesung (5.2 million)
- EXO’s Baekhyun (4.5 million)
- Super Junior Leeteuk (4.3 million)
Twitter also shared an infographic showing how the conversation about K-Pop on Twitter has changed over the past decade.