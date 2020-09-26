Most Mentioned K-POP Artists At Twitter 2020

Twitter revealed the top K-Pop artists that were most mentioned in 2020, both groups and group members, by countries.

On September 21, 2020, Twitter shared a report on K-Pop Twitter statistics and announced that 6.1 billion K-Pop-related tweets occurred last year.

Between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, the countries most frequently tweeting about K-Pop were as follows:

The first method uses a unique number of K-Pop fans on Twitter to determine the top 20 markets, while the second uses the total number of K-Pop related tweets.

BTS was the most talked about artist in all regions except Thailand, where GOT7 took the top spot. You can see below the top 5 artists mentioned by region:

Twitter and K-Pop Radar worked together to analyze tweets in 20 countries between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020 and the results are shown below:

Top 10 most mentioned K-Pop artists:

BTS EXO GOT7 BLACKPINK NCT 127 MONSTA X SEVENTEEN NCT Dream TWICE Stray Kids

Top 10 fastest growing K-Pop artists:

Stray Kids ATEEZ TXT IZ * ONE SuperM AB6IX WayV CIX LOONA ITZY

Top 10 most mentioned K-Pop songs:

EXO Obsession ON of BTS BTS’s Boy With Luv BTS Black Swan BTS Shadow SuperM Jopping BTS DNA NOT BY THE MOON by GOT7 BLACKPINK How You Like That TWICE’s Feel Special

Below you can see the K-Pop artists with the most Twitter followers.

Group accounts:

BTS (28.5 million) EXO (8.9 million) GOT7 (8.5 million) TWICE (6 million) SEVENTEEN (5.6 million) TXT (5.4 million) BLACKPINK (4.9 million) NCT (4.2 million) MONSTA X (3.9 million) Girls ’Generation (3.5 million)

Individual accounts:

BIGBANG G-Dragon (8.7 million) Super Junior Choi Siwon (7.1 million) 2PM Nichkhun (7 million) GOT7’s BamBam (6.4 million) Mark of the GOT7 (5.7 million) Sandara Park (5.4 million) Super Junior’s Donghae (5.2 million) Super Junior’s Yesung (5.2 million) EXO’s Baekhyun (4.5 million) Super Junior Leeteuk (4.3 million)

Twitter also shared an infographic showing how the conversation about K-Pop on Twitter has changed over the past decade.



