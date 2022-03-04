Most Googled NFTs: This NFT Collection Is Overtaking the Sandbox!

Axie Infinity has increased more than fivefold since 2021. In addition, Axie Infinity has the title of the most searched NFT collection, with a monthly total of 3.86 million searches on Google. Sandbox, on the other hand, is overshadowed by Axie Infinity as the second most searched NFT collection with 553,000 monthly searches. The third place is followed by the NBA Top Shot NFT collection with 477,000 searches.

Axies is at the Top, Overtaking!

NFTs exploded in 2021 and are growing in popularity. Even just typing NFT, millions of searches are made on Google. Research shows that the number of searches made by typing NFT, especially in February, increased by 5 times compared to 2021, reaching 5.1 million. Commentators liken this rise in popularity to the adoption of crypto, giving NFTs the title of new crypto.

Among the NFT collections, Axie Infinity is the most sought after collection. These NFTs, which consist of characters in an online game similar to Pokemon, and each character is stored on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, consist of Axies. Metaverse players try to collect creatures with these NFTs, fight and aim to earn money with in-game trading.

Most Searched NFTs

Another NFT collection, The Sandbox, which receives an average of 553,000 global searches per month, is known as a platform that allows metaverse players to interact with the game using NFTs, in the same way as Axie Infinity. With the entry of giant names such as Snoop Dogg and Gucci into The Sandbox, the popularity of these NFT collections gradually increased and the value of the collection reached up to 370 million dollars.

The top 10 most searched NFT collections are listed as follows:

1 Axie Infinity 3.860.000

2 The Sandbox 553,000

3 NBA Ball Shots 477,000

4 Sorare 417,000

5 Decentraland 201,000

6 Raribles 192,000

7 Cryptokitties111,000

8 Gods Unchained 111,000

9 Cryptopunks 96,000

10 Bored Ape Yacht Club 59,000