Most downloaded PS5 and PS4 games released in August

The list of the most downloaded PS5 and PS4 games in August was published. GTA V is again at the top.

It’s been almost a year since PlayStation 5 was released and there weren’t many special games announced for the console. PlayStation 5 owners took a sigh of relief at the PlayStation Showcase, which took place in the past weeks. Games such as God of War Ragnarök, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine were introduced. There are already too many released games for both consoles and are being purchased digitally. Among these digitally purchased games, PS4 players again took GTA V to the top.

Most downloaded games for PS5 and PS4 in August

PlayStation released the most downloaded PS5 and PS4 games in August. The list includes regions in Europe and North America. PS4, GTA V is at the top of the European list again. PS5 belongs to Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT, top of the European chart.

PlayStation 5 games, Europe:

1 Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT

2 Hades

3 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

4 Aliens: Fireteam Elite

5 F1 2021

6 FIFA 21

7 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

8 DOOM Eternal

9 Metro Exodus

10 It Takes Two

11 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six | Siege

12 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

13 Madden NFL 22

14 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

15 Tribes of Midgard

16 The Elder Scrolls Online

17 Mortal Kombat 11

18 Demon’s Souls

19 Watch Dogs: Legion

20 Marvel’s Avengers

PlayStation 4 games, Europe:

1 Grand Theft Auto V

2 Minecraft

3 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

4 Far Cry 5

5 The Crew 2

6 CarX Drift Racing Online

7 Red Dead Redemption 2

8 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

9 Need for Speed ​​Heat

10 eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE

11 The Forest

12 Friday the 13th: The Game

13 FIFA 21

14 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

15 Jump Force

16 The Last of Us Part II

17 Dishonored 2

18 Gang Beasts

19 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

20 ARK: Survival Evolved