Most downloaded PS5 and PS4 games released in August

The list of the most downloaded PS5 and PS4 games in August was published. GTA V is again at the top.
It’s been almost a year since PlayStation 5 was released and there weren’t many special games announced for the console. PlayStation 5 owners took a sigh of relief at the PlayStation Showcase, which took place in the past weeks. Games such as God of War Ragnarök, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine were introduced. There are already too many released games for both consoles and are being purchased digitally. Among these digitally purchased games, PS4 players again took GTA V to the top.
Most downloaded games for PS5 and PS4 in August
PlayStation released the most downloaded PS5 and PS4 games in August. The list includes regions in Europe and North America. PS4, GTA V is at the top of the European list again. PS5 belongs to Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT, top of the European chart.
PlayStation 5 games, Europe:
1 Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
2 Hades
3 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
4 Aliens: Fireteam Elite
5 F1 2021
6 FIFA 21
7 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
8 DOOM Eternal
9 Metro Exodus
10 It Takes Two
11 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six | Siege
12 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
13 Madden NFL 22
14 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
15 Tribes of Midgard
16 The Elder Scrolls Online
17 Mortal Kombat 11
18 Demon’s Souls
19 Watch Dogs: Legion
20 Marvel’s Avengers
PlayStation 4 games, Europe:
1 Grand Theft Auto V
2 Minecraft
3 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
4 Far Cry 5
5 The Crew 2
6 CarX Drift Racing Online
7 Red Dead Redemption 2
8 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
9 Need for Speed Heat
10 eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
11 The Forest
12 Friday the 13th: The Game
13 FIFA 21
14 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
15 Jump Force
16 The Last of Us Part II
17 Dishonored 2
18 Gang Beasts
19 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
20 ARK: Survival Evolved