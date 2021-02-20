Most downloaded mobile games announced in January

Sensor Tower, which informs us by sharing the data it obtains regularly, announced the most downloaded mobile games in January 2021. The company has published three different lists: Play Store data, App Store data, and aggregate data. While creating the lists, only the data from these two stores were evaluated. Third party app stores and platforms were not evaluated.

When we look at the list of most downloaded mobile games, we see that games such as Candy Crush Saga, PUBG Mobile and Subway Surfers are still on the list. These big productions almost challenge the times. However, new productions rank higher on the list. With the Covid-19 pandemic, people who spend more time at home with their phones seem more interested in new productions.

Android users are more open to new productions

While App Store users generally prefer classic productions that have been on the market for a while, Play Store users seem more open to experiencing new productions. When we look at the Play Store ranking, the top of the list consists of productions such as Join Clash 3D, DOP 2, Phone Case DIY. The App Store list does not differ much from the previous month.

The most downloaded mobile game was Join Clash 3D

In general, Join Clash 3D was the most downloaded production of January 2021. The application was downloaded 27 million times in a month, breaking a small record. Second, Among Us remained at the top, continuing its incredible rise in 2020. Third place was a pretty surprising game. DOP 2, with its simple mechanics, showed a successful rise despite this situation.