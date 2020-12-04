Most Downloaded Apps Announced in November 2020

Sensor Tower announced the most downloaded mobile applications in November. According to the statements, users made WhatsApp to the top with more than 58 million downloads. WhatsApp’s closest competitor was TikTok with around 55 million downloads.

Data analysis company Sensor Tower, which has managed to attract attention with the data it has published for a few days, announced the most downloaded mobile applications of November. According to the data released by the platform, smartphone users downloaded the most WhatsApp in November. The amount of downloads in the Google Play Store made WhatsApp settle into number one.

While iPhone users downloaded TikTok the most in November, the most downloaded application by Google Play Store users was WhatsApp. WhatsApp reached over 58 million downloads in a month, with 30 percent of these downloads from India and 10 percent from Nigeria. In particular, Chinese tech companies’ interest in India and affordable phones seem to push consumers in the country to buy a new smartphone.

Here are the world’s most downloaded mobile apps in November

According to the data announced by Sensor Tower, WhatsApp was the most downloaded application in the world in November. TikTok, Facebook, Weather & Radar USA, Instagram, ZOOM, Snapchat, Messenger, Telegram and SnackVideo appeared as applications that follow WhatsApp, respectively. The fact that Snapchat, one of the most popular social networks of a time, was in the top ten can be seen as a remarkable statistic.

By the way, it was announced that TikTok was the most grossing application in November. The platform, which stands out as the second in the world in terms of downloads, has reached nearly 55 million downloads this month. Of this number of downloads, 12 percent came from China and 8 percent from Indonesia. This statistic is the clearest indicator that TikTok continues to spread around the world.

The statistics of the App Store for November are as follows

TikTok

YouTube

ZOOM

Instagram

Facebook

WhatsApp

Taobao

WeChat

Messenger

Gmail

The statistics of the Google Play Store for November showed themselves as follows:

WhatsApp

Weather & Radar USA

Facebook

TikTok

Instagram

Snapchat

SnackVideo

ZOOM

Telegram

Messenger



