Most Convenient Netflix Show Production Mistakes

Fate: The Winx Saga has a lot of moving parts in season 1, ranging from questionable friends, a shaky romance, to a faculty at its magic school that seems to have skeletons in their closets.

Bloom’s clothes

Bloom (Abigail Cowen) is a Fairy of Fire and from the beginning, she can generate flames with her hands. However, as she pushes herself to the limit and unleashes more of her power, the flames get bigger.

However, since she has all these pyrotechnic moments, her clothes don’t catch fire. It’s a pretty glaring problem, especially when in the ending of Fate: The Winx Saga, she develops wings of fire and levitates.

Stella’s escape

Luna (Kate Fleetwood) takes Stella (Hannah van der Westhuizen) back to Solaria because she doesn’t like how director Dowling (Eve Best) is training her, but when they get home, Stella somehow runs away from her. .

However, she shouldn’t have been able to do it, as it is a kingdom with a military guard. Sure, Stella could have bent the light to put a facade in her bedroom, but her mother is a master of lighting and illusion in Fate: The Winx Saga.

The secret chamber

Beatrix (Sadie Soverall) spends quite a bit of time trying to break into Dowling’s secret chamber in her office to get Rosalind (Lesley Sharp) out. At first, she throws the secretary against the wall, activating the booby trap that allows her to enter.

However, the director of Fate: The Winx Saga does not improve the spell, alter the security system or move Rosalind from the place. It is convenient that all it takes is a sacrifice at the door.

Then someone can go in and find Rosalind’s prison, which is what Bloom does to free her from it. To make matters worse, she knows that someone loves Rosalind, but she does nothing about it in Fate: The Winx Saga.