Most anticipated sport and racing games of 2021

2021 promises to be a revolutionary year for racing and sport games. After all, it will be the first where new titles for the genres will reach the consoles of the current generation: PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. In addition, it is also the year to receive versions of old franchises that are returning after a long time without news.

Voxel made a list of the main sports and racing games that arrive in 2021. Check out:

FIFA 22

The first FIFA of the new generation is one of the most anticipated games of 2021. Although it has already been released for PS5 and Xbox Series S / X, the version was just a port, that is, a game with graphic improvements, but nothing revolutionary.

Meanwhile, EA Sports has already promised that FIFA 22 will be completely redesigned and made for the new consoles. With that, we must have drastic changes in the gameplay and also in the visual, with a game even more realistic than the current version.

PES 2022

And if the “rival” FIFA has already entered the current generation of consoles, Konami decided to hold back the anxiety and let PES 2022 be the first for PS5 and Xbox Series S / X. According to the company, the decision was made to have more time to produce a game that satisfies its millions of players.

The decision may also have been a strategy to avoid the mistake of the past generation. At the time, PES 2015 arrived for PS4 and Xbox One full of problems, which made many consider it the worst of the franchise.

NBA 2K22

Considered by many as the best sports franchise today, NBA 2K22 promises to keep the post in its new version. The series has already debuted with the right foot on the current generation consoles, bringing a game that impressed with its level of realism.

With that, the expectations only increase, since the new game will also be the first totally made for the current generation of consoles. That is, if the port has already left everyone jaw-dropping, imagine what we can expect with this new version.

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Announced on Nintendo Direct last Wednesday (17), Mario Golf: Super Rush marks the return of Nintendo’s golf franchise. In its new version, the game will have a story mode and, of course, the presence of Mario and his gang.

In addition to very realistic graphics, the game promises arcade gameplay with a very fun twist. In addition to using the conventional Joy-Cons, the game also allows you to use movement control so that the player makes a shot as if he were playing real golf. Mario Golf: Super Rush will arrive on June 25 for Nintendo Switch.

F1 2021 (EA Sports)

Although it is released annually, in 2021 the new F1 game draws attention. The reason is the acquisition of the game’s producer, Codemasters, by the powerful Eletronic Arts. With that, the expectation arises of what will be the changes that the new game will have.

On the internet, many have even considered an Ultimate Team mode in the game. For those who do not know, the mode brings a card mechanics where it is necessary to organize a team to compete in competitions. And before you question how it can happen in F1 2021, remember that the company has achieved the feat of inserting the mode in the game of MMA: EA Sports UFC!