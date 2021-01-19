Most Anticipated Games of 2021: Resident Evil 8 Village

This 2021 will be the protagonist of many launches. In this article we review what we already know about Resident Evil 8 Village and what we want to find.

Considered as one of the most anticipated releases for this 2021, Resident Evil 8 Village is being an expectation of what it can become in this terrifying saga that precisely this year turns 25. The video game was announced on June 11, 2020 at a PlayStation 5 reveal event, and as a result of that moment and throughout the months, various images, videos and the occasional small gameplay of what It will be the eighth installment of Resident Evil. Capcom will launch it for PC and for the next generation consoles: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, with the aim of creating an innovative survival horror experience like never before, and in addition to becoming a sequel to Resident Evil 7 and conclude its entire story.

After the success they have had with the remakes of the second and third chapter, they do not want this new installment to remain at the gates of a great game, and after a development of more than three years, they want to achieve a video game that attracts all the attention of the fans. At the moment there is no specific date of the premiere or if there will be a demo or not, but if they have wanted to show us more content of its development. If this is your saga and your game of 2021, stay and discover what we already know and what we want to find in Resident Evil 8 Village.

Ethan’s adventure continues in a spooky town

This new and eighth installment of Resident Evil follows the plot lines of Resident Evil 7, takes place just a few years after the events that occurred in the fearsome Baker house where Ethan Winters was the protagonist. We return to take the role of Ethan in the first person and totally confused when the well-known Chris Redfield appears, unleashing a series of events to which an anguished Ethan seeks answers to Chris’s shocking actions, which we will finally find him in a mysterious village that it was once peaceful. We move to Europe, specifically to a town with new enemies and old nightmares, with which we will have to deal in this hostile environment presided over by a huge castle where part of the game will take place, since it will also take place outdoors and included in caves and forests.

It is not entirely clear why or how it happened, but Chris Redfield, a playable character since the first Resident Evil and who has since become a recurring character, on this occasion has decided to assume an antagonistic and uprooted role in his life. happy. We have seen him more robust and melancholic than in the past, as well as threatening and leading a life much different from the one we are used to. On the other hand, the occult will play an important role in Resident Evil 8, but there won’t be any kind of magic. Instead, there is a cult that worships monsters created by the Moho, an infectious fungal superorganism that curiously will cause players to hallucinate if it alters the air.

In this very Gothic environment, we have been able to observe on different occasions a mysterious symbol that makes several appearances in the trailers: a mixture of fetus and face with branches and feathers. A symbol that has sparked different speculation among fans about its meaning, and that Capcom wanted us to pay attention to. It’s probably an important part of the game and has a connection to the Umbrella Corporation.