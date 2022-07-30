Moss: Book 2 – How to Defeat Thailand

Thailand is the last boss in Moss: Book 2, and defeating this owl may not be easy. There are several phases in combat that require Quill and Reader to activate different abilities and fight at the same time. Managing both the Quill and the Reader is not easy, especially because Thailand often attacks. During this boss battle, it is difficult to dodge every attack, and there is not much time to heal Quill, so it may take several attempts before the double heroes can defeat Tilan and save Moss.

After the Reader is reunited with Quill and the Guardian in Moss: The Foundry of Book 2 is defeated, the final chapter begins. The reader and Quill are preparing to confront the terrible enchanted owl who stole the glass shards and caused them a lot of grief. At the same time, Quill’s allies are fighting an army of arcana to gain time to climb the Tower. When Quill reaches the top of the Tower, she faces the biggest challenge. The final battle with Tilan will test the connection between the hero and her Reader.

In this final boss battle, there is an unexpected opponent who needs to be defeated along with Tylan. Since the owl stole the glass that held Quill and the Reader together, Tylan will also have a Reader who will help them in battle. Quill will need to dodge the attacks of both enemies, but only Tilan can be hit and defeated. Winning the boss battle against Tylan and his evil Reader involves a chase sequence, several combat phases, and a lot of dodging.

Tips and strategies for killing Tylan in the moss: Book 2

In the first phase of the battle with the final boss, only Thailand will be in the arena. The owl will jump down, and thorns will grow out of the ground around its claws. The charged hammer can be set up to hit Tilan when he lands. Taylan will jump to the place where Quill is standing, so players need to stay close to the Loaded Hammer, dodging the boss’s spikes to deal damage. Before landing, the owl will make a few quick jumps. Players must wait for the boss to land to activate the Charged Hammer so that it doesn’t miss. After the first strike, several smaller enemies will appear, and the Tail will periodically sweep through the arena. Players need to defeat all the enemies that appear, dodging Tylan’s attacks. Once the smaller enemies are defeated, Tilan will need to hit again with a Loaded Hammer.

The second phase of the difficult final boss battle in this game will begin after Tilan hits for the second time with a Charged Hammer attack. A Tilan Reader will appear, and a short cut scene will be shown before the door opens. Qwill can go through the mirror on the other side to get to the chase. There are three dioramas to go through to complete the chase sequence. You need to move quickly on wooden platforms in each section. The reader will destroy the platforms in the first section when Quill runs through them. In the other two parts of the chase, Tilan will join them to quickly destroy the platforms with his sweep. It may take several attempts, but as long as Quill keeps moving, players should be able to reach the third and final phase of the boss battle.

After the Feather video from Moss: Book 2, you need to use the Charged Chakram attack to destroy the ball on the platform that moves up and down on the left side of the screen. This will allow Quill to pull the Sword through the rope on the right side. Once the bell drops, players can use Sword Dash to return to the main platform. Thailan will rush back and forth across the arena while their Reader uses a red ball to hit Quill. There will also be small enemies that will constantly appear until the end of the battle. Quill will need to dodge them or defeat them, as well as keep an eye on the attacks of Tilan and their Readers.

A hammer can defeat smaller enemies in fewer strikes, but it is much slower than a Sword or a Chakram. Players may be better off using one of the faster weapons to make it easier to dodge. When Tylan’s sweeping attack begins, the Reader needs to click on the bell for the boss to crash into him. After Thailan is knocked down, Qwill can attack the ball on his neck. Thailan will get up and start using sweeping attacks again, so the Reader needs to lower the bell again. After Tilan strikes the bell for the second time, the final boss battle will be won. The rest of the game will be played out in several cut scenes that represent the emotional ending of Moss: Book 2.