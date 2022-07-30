Moss: Book 2 – How to Climb the Tower (Chapter 6)

The Tower level in Moss: Book 2 has a few difficult puzzles and a challenging boss fight at the end. While climbing the Tower in chapter six, players will need to utilize every skill collected throughout the game in order to solve puzzles and reach Tylan, the Arcane owl and final boss. Quill and the Reader’s efforts in this final chapter will determine the fate of Moss.

In the last chapter of Moss: Book 2, Quill and the Reader set out to take on Tylan and retrieve the glass pieces before it’s too late. Their allies hold off an army of Arcane enemies to give the twofold heroes the time they need to find and defeat Tylan. As Quill and the Reader ascend the Tower, their bond will be tested and they will need to work together to save the ones they care about.

Related: Moss: Book 2 – How to Complete the Foundry (Chapter 5)

After defeating the Warden in Moss: Book 2, the final cursed seal will be broken, and Quill can begin ascending the Tower by heading through the door in the castle behind the throne. The Tower includes the most difficult puzzle rooms because they have mirrors that can affect gravity. There are also a few combat challenges to complete, as well as a difficult final boss at the top of the Tower. Along the way, players can also look for the eight Scrolls in the last level.

How To Complete The Mirror Gravity Puzzles In Moss: Book 2

When Quill goes through the castle door, there will be a crumbling bridge with some enemies ahead of her. After defeating the enemies, Quill can head to the next section to reach the first puzzle room and start to complete this chapter of Moss: Book 2. Quill can go through the mirror to get to the upper platform, but she will be standing sideways. Quill’s Sword Dash can be used to cross the gap to the platform above the destination mirror, then the path can be followed to reach a lever. With the door open, Quill can backtrack and go through the mirror. There will be a few enemies to defeat or run past to reach the door.

To continue completing this chapter in Moss: Book 2, players can go across the gap to the right to reach the mirror, but they don’t need to go through it yet. Instead, Quill can climb up to the ledge in front of the door and jump across to the area with the vines. The Reader needs to pull the block out so Quill can throw her Charged Chakram at it. Next, the Reader can push the block back in Moss: Book 2, then Quill can go behind the wall to line the Charged Chakram up. Calling the weapon back will break the orb inside the crumbling building. This will allow Quill to go through the mirror and jump onto the block that’s still pushed in.

When the Reader pulls the block out, Quill will be able to break the second orb. Doing so will make the second barricade retract. Quill can stand on the pressure plate next. The Reader will need to line up the enemy that spawns so it shoots up the ramp on the ground. With Quill on the pressure plate, the enemy should go into the open slot above the door. Players can go back through the mirror and either climb up the vines to grab the Scroll or just go through the door to move on.

There will be a few enemies to defeat before beginning to solve this puzzle room. It’s recommended that players stick to using the Hammer because there will be a few armored enemies to kill. After defeating all enemies in the area, Quill can go through the mirror positioned inside the right wall. The Reader can set up a Charged Hammer above the pressure plate, but Quill needs to return to the platform in front of the mirror before the weapon is activated. When the platform is raised, Quill can go through the door.

Related: Moss Book 2 Interview: Art Director Chris Alderson & Senior Designer Doug Burton

There are multiple mirrors in the next diorama, so this puzzle room can get confusing. Quill needs to go through the mirror on the left, then the Reader can move the block. There’s a pressure plate in this area that will make a portcullis close over the gap in the back. Quill needs to throw a Charged Chakram at it, then go back through the mirror to line it up and get the first orb to break. Next, Quill can go back through the mirror and down past the block that the Reader pulled out earlier. There’s a pressure plate that needs a Charged Hammer. After spawning it, Quill can go back through the mirror and onto the circular platform to get up to the second mirror.

Sword Dash can be used to cross the gap, then the Reader needs to push the block back in so Quill can stand on it. Pulling the block out again will let Quill reach the next platform. Before setting up a Charged Hammer at the pressure plate, Quill needs to go up and throw a Charged Chakram at the second orb to break it. The Charged Hammer can then be set up, and Quill can go back to the circular platform located to the right of the movable block. There’s a lever on the upper platform that opens the door to the next section so players can get to the final area and finish solving every major puzzle in Moss: Book 2.

There’s a mirror in the back of the room to go through, then Quill can go around to get to the spot above the moving platform. After it lines up, Quill can jump across the gap, then the Reader can move the block backward. After Quill Sword Dashes to the block, she can use the ability again to get to the upper platform and go through the mirror. When Quill is back on the ground, she will have a few enemies to defeat before Sword Dashing to the platform with the block and climbing up. There are a few ledges to climb up and shimmy across in order to reach the door in the top-right corner. Climbing up on the wooden box in the next room will trigger a quick interaction with Quill in Moss: Book 2. The next area has some enemies, but the path is linear, and Quill can follow it until reaching a large platform where the final boss fight against Tylan will begin.

How To Defeat Tylan In Moss: Book 2

There are three phases in the final boss fight against Tylan. In the first phase, Quill needs to dodge Tylan’s talons and the spikes that are produced when the owl jumps down. A Charged Hammer can be spawned to hit Tylan when they land, then a few small enemies will spawn. After defeating the enemies, Tylan needs to be hit with a Charged Hammer one more time to trigger the second phase. In the next section, Quill needs to make it through three dioramas while being chased by Tylan and their Reader. As Quill runs along the path, both enemies will destroy the wooden platforms, so she needs to move quickly without stopping.

Once Quill reaches the next large arena, the final phase of the boss fight will begin. On the left side, there’s an orb on a moving platform that can be destroyed with a Charged Chakram. This opens the path on the right, allowing Quill to Sword Dash across the gap and slash the rope. When the bell is loose, Quill can return to the main platform. Tylan’s Reader will use an orb to slam down while the owl sweeps back and forth across the arena. Smaller enemies will also spawn throughout the fight. The Reader needs to pull the bell down when Tylan starts a sweep attack to knock the boss out. Quill can attack the orb around Tylan’s neck after the owl falls. The boss gets up and needs to be hit with the bell one more time to finish the fight. After Tylan is defeated, the final chapter in Moss: Book 2 will be completed and the last cutscene will play.