Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition announced for PS5

Mortal Shell was one of the most acclaimed soulslike games of recent years, and developer Cold Symmetry wants more people to know it, now running on an improved version for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S! Check out the reveal trailer for Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition:

The game will be released next March 4th and will have a free update for the new generation if you have already purchased the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One editions! In the new consoles we will be able to enjoy its gameplay in 4k resolution with the right to textures in very high quality, in addition to 60 stable fps.

There is still no confirmed price in reais for the game, but in the United States, it will be sold at half the price of an old generation triple A, for $ 29.99 in the standard version, or 39.99 in the Deluxe version, which includes an art book, postcards and exclusive reversible cover art.

For those who play on the PS5, the title will also support the exclusive features of the DualSense joystick. Are you excited about the announcement of Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition? Comment below!