Mortal Kombat video includes new scenes and cast

Warner Bros has released a new video to publicize the Mortal Kombat film featuring the cast of the production. Published on IGN’s YouTube channel, the material features new scenes from the feature film and comments from live-action actors.

At about three and a half minutes, the video shows more images of the film produced by New Line Cinema. In addition to bringing new angles of characters like Jax and Mileena, the video shows some scenarios that will appear in the feature film.

According to Warner, the cast of the film bets on diversity and includes talents from cinema, television and also from the martial arts. The protagonist of the feature film is Lewis Tan, actor from Deadpool 2 and Wu Assassin’s, who will be responsible for playing MMA fighter Cole Young.

While Cole is an unprecedented character in the Mortal Kombat universe, fans of the game will also be able to see iconic fighters appearing in the film. The live-action will feature actor Joe Taslim, who has appeared in Star Trek Beyond, playing Sub-Zero, while Scorpion will be played by Hiroyuki Sanada.

The video released by Warner also features comments from actors such as Shang Han’s interpreter, Chin Han, and Ludi Lin, who brings the character Liu Kang to life. In addition, Josh Lawson and Max Huang, who play Kano and Kung Lao, underscore the realism of the struggles that will appear in the film.

Mortal Kombat confirmed actors and characters

Below, you can see a list of all the actors and characters confirmed in the Mortal Kombat movie.

Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2) – Cole Young

Jessica McNamee (The Meg) – Sonya Blade

Josh Lawson (Bombshell) – Kano

Tadanobu Asano (Midway) – Lord Raiden

Mehcad Brooks (Supergirl) – Jackson “Jax” Bridges

Ludi Lin (Aquaman) – Liu Kang

Chin Han (Skyscraper) – Shang Tsung

Joe Taslim (Star Trek Beyond) – Bi-Han e Sub-Zero

Hiroyuki Sanada (Skyscraper) – Hanzo Hasashi e Scorpion

Max Huang (Dragon Blade) – Kung Lao

Sisi Stringer (Children of the Corn) – Mileena

The team behind the feature film’s cameras includes Australian director Simon McQuoid and Greg Russo as the adaptation’s screenwriter. The feature also features production by James Wan, a filmmaker famous for creating the cinematic universe of Invocation of Evil and for working on Aquaman.

Mortal Kombat’s live-action film will be released in Brazilian theaters on May 13. The production debuts abroad on April 23, simultaneously on the big screen and on the HBO Max streaming platform.