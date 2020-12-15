Mortal Kombat: the reboot to air in theaters in 2021

One of the most famous fighting games in the world is about to debut a new remake. Warner Bros. and producer Todd Garner (My Name is Radio) confirmed the release date for the Mortal Kombat live-action for April 16, 2021.

Announced since 2018, the film had been delayed due to the pandemic. The new Mortal Kombat will be the first film directed by Simon McQuoid, but features James Wan (Aquaman) in production. The script is by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984) and Greg Russo.

This will be the third time that the story will be adapted for theaters, from the first version, in 1995. Mortal Kombat follows a martial arts tournament between the best champions on Earth and the enemies of Outworld, in a battle that can save the world. planet of destruction.

Among the main names of the cast, we have Chin Han (Shang Tsung), Jessica Mcnamee (Sonya Blade), Max Huang (Kung Lao), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Mehcad Brooks (Jax Briggs), Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero) and Tadanobu Asano (Raiden).

The movie trailer will be released in 2021.



