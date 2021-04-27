Mortal Kombat: the 8 Best Fatalities of The New Film (spoilers)

Mortal Kombat: Directed by Simon McQuoid and produced by James Wan, Mortal Kombat is restarting its film franchise. The first film was released this Friday (23) in some cinemas and also on streaming HBO Max – which should arrive in Brazil very soon.

However, it is worth remembering that the video games in the franchise have always been known for the explicit violence that the players faced after executing their respective final moves on their opponents. Thus, the new production is also full of impressive fatalities!

From that list, check out the 8 best fatalities in the new Mortal Kombat movie!

8. Kano

Played by Josh Lawson, Kano proves to be as lethal as the rest of the champions of the Earthrealm realm, marking the film’s first true fatality. While Sonya (Jessica McNamee) informs Cole Young (Lewis Tan) about the nature of the martial arts tournament against Outworld, Reptile attacks to assassinate the fighters before the tournament starts.

To control his opponent, Kano punches him in the chest, ripping his heart out. In fact, the movement is directly inspired by the original game from 1992.

7. Kung Lao

While Earthrealm champions are largely outnumbered by their Outworld opponents, Kung Lao (Max Huang) marks an extremely bloody fatality in the monstrous Nitara (Mel Jarnson) by throwing his laminated hat on the ground. With that, he pushes it against the revolving blade and cuts his head in half.

The inspiration comes from Mortal Kombat X, released in 2015. Somehow, this is the most brutal fatality of all seen in the film.

6. Shang Tsung

After Kung Lao defeats Nitara, he needs to pay a high price. Shang Tsung (Chin Han) emerges to assert his dominance and sucks the soul out of Kung Lao’s body, leaving him like a real dry shell. The sorcerer still sings all the possible victories, saying that the combatant’s soul is his triumph.

5. Cole Young

As Cole struggles to find out if he is really qualified to join the other Earthrealm champions, something unexpected happens. When Prince Goro (voiced by Angus Sampson) threatens Cole’s family, the fighter’s arcana covers his body with natural armor, while he gains blades from the armor’s wrists.

Cole manages to save his family by cutting one of Goro’s hands and then stabbing him in the eye. The monster dies instantly.

4. Jax Briggs

Mehcad Brooks’ character loses his arms to Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim) at the beginning of the film, but ends up getting incredibly potent prostheses when he is rescued by the Shaolin monks.

Back on the job, Jax quickly gets into a fight with the famous General Reiko (Nathan Jones). During the battle, a lot of blood is seen, as with a single blow, Jax Briggs manages to crush his head.

3. Liu Kang

As Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) struggles to keep up with Kabal (Daniel Nelson) in his first battle, the martial artist is more than ready to face him again in his rematch. With that, the character turns into a fire dragon to bite his opponent. Fatality comes soon after with a fire-filled blow.

2. Sonya Blade

Although she is the last fighter to awaken her arcana in the film, she makes up for all the waiting with her incredible fatalities. The character’s rivalry with Kano reaches its peak after he betrays the Earthrealm champions to Outworld, resulting in the square of the two at Sonya’s home.

After an intense and somewhat claustrophobic fight, Sonya kills Kano by stabbing him in the eye with the pointed tip of a garden gnome. With that, she inherits her dragon mark and dominates her arcana.

1. Scorpion

Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada) returns from the depths of Hell to finally claim his revenge on Sub-Zero. And since his opponent unleashes all sorts of ice attacks to maintain an advantage over his rival, Scorpion now has some elementary tricks of his own.

Scorpion’s fatality comes soon after, with Sub-Zero’s defeat being one of the most anticipated up to that point. With that, Hanzo Hasashi – his real name – removes the mask that covered his face to reveal what he learned during his stay in Hell. So, the character burns Sub-Zero in a surprising way.