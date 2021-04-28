Mortal Kombat Surpasses Godzilla vs. Kong Debut on HBO Max

Mortal Kombat debut on HBO Max surpassed the releases of Godzilla vs. Kong and Justice League: Snyder Cut the first weekend in the catalog. According to the company Samba TV, the movie based on the game was watched by 3.8 million people between Friday and Sunday.

The number surpassed the record of 3.6 million Godzilla vs. Kong at the opening weekend. In addition, the audience is more than twice as many people who watched Justice League in the first three days after the premiere, which registered 1.8 million viewers.

The film was released in a hybrid format, that is, in the cinema and in the streaming service on the same day. The Wonder Woman sequel was the first Warner Bros. film to use a hybrid approach and was followed by Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat. Justice League, however, had an exclusive debut on HBO Max.

Even available in streaming, the film also performed well at the box office in the United States, raising $ 22.5 million in the first three days. The expectation is that all Warner Bros. films will be released in this format during the pandemic.

Directed by Simon McQuoid, the feature features Lewis Tan (Cole Young), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Josh Lawson (Kano), Tadanobu Asano (Lord Raiden), Mehcad Brooks (Jackson “Jax” Bridges), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Chin Han (Shang Tsung), Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion) and Max Huang (Kung Lao).