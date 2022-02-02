Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks And Other Different Games In The Franchise

Mortal Kombat is one of the most classic video game franchises, with characters known around the world. Recently, senior producer at NetherRealm Studios, Jonathan Andersen, accidentally revealed Mortal Kombat 12 in a photo posted on social media. A new adventure has been awaited since the release of Mortal Kombat 11 in April 2019.

Anyway, fans of the franchise can enjoy several fights in other adventures of the six kingdoms. Even if you want to understand a little more about the complicated narrative plot of Mortal Kombat, Voxel has produced an explanatory video about the history of the games between Mortal Kombat and Mortal Kombat X.

The saga has also won some games outside the main axis and others that are not part of the official chronology of the story, but which are dishes full of adventures and struggles for fans of the franchise. In all, the franchise has four spin-offs: Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero, Mortal Kombat: Special Forces, Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks, and Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe.

Therefore, Voxel has gathered some interesting information about the franchise games that are not so well known by the general public and even by some more assiduous fans.