Mortal Kombat: See The Evolution Of The Main Characters In The Franchise

Mortal Kombat: Originally released in 1992 by Midway Games, the first game in the Mortal Kombat franchise caught the attention of the consumer audience of this type of media at the time, for all its innovations. With a flashy look, different characters and excessive violence, the production managed to stand out among so many others and consolidate itself in the games market.

Even after almost 30 years of existence, some of its main characteristics have remained over time, especially when the franchise was taken to the cinema, guaranteeing unmissable films for all fans. In this sense, the characters also underwent major transformations until they reached the last game released by the developers.

Check out the evolution of the main characters of Mortal Kombat from 1992 to 2019, when the 11th title of the compilation officially reached the public.

Liu Kang

Presented as an extremely skilled monk in the art of combat, Liu Kang emerged from the very first game as a playable character. Throughout his trajectory he was able to defeat Goro and Shang Tsung, becoming one of the great champions of Mortal Kombat.

Despite its importance, it was not seen in the Game Boy version of Mortal Kombat 3 and, to be played in the Unchained and Deception updates, players needed to unlock it. In the 2021 film, he was played by actor Ludi Lin.

Sonya Blade

The Special Forces lieutenant is one of the most important characters in the franchise, mainly because, during the first few games, she was chasing Kano, alongside his team. With the assassin’s escape on the high seas, the officer was forced to participate in the great deadly tournament so that she and her subordinates could move forward.

Even with an interesting back story, Sony did not participate in Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition, released in 2003 for Game Boy Advance.

Scorpion

One of the most famous characters in the franchise, without a doubt, is the fearsome Scorpion, who has a long-standing rivalry with Sub-Zero. Initially, the motivation that would have led both to hate each other was related to the clans they belonged to. However, as the narrative progressed, players discovered that Scorpion consisted of a ghostly ninja specter who would have been knocked out by Sub-Zero.

The anti-hero’s popularity is quite high among fans of the franchise, mainly because of his past storyline and the development of his fighting skills. Scorpion has also appeared in other games, such as Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe, 2008.

Sub-Zero

With an incredible ability to control the ice in different ways, in the first tournament, Sub-Zero demonstrates all his self-confidence to defeat opponents. As the other games in the franchise were released, the public discovered that Bi-Han, the original Sub-Zero, had already died and was replaced by his younger brother.

His rivalry with Scorpion is one of the most striking in the narrative. Sub-Zero’s evolution is mainly in its history, its costumes and also its abilities. In the beginning, due to the graphic limitations, his clothes were very simple, but little by little, he was acquiring interesting nuances, such as a more evident reinforcement in his scar on his left eye.

Kano

Composed of a curious design, especially for its cybernetic parts, which aimed to improve its capabilities in combat using technology in its favor, this mercenary has a flashy look, in addition to great rivals, which include Sonya Blade. His personality is quite contrasting, ranging from a lone fighter to a responsible leader.

In the first game, Kano wore a simple gray tunic, but shortly thereafter this outfit was changed into a red and black outfit that referred to uniforms worn by martial arts practitioners.

Raiden

Introduced to the narrative as the God of Thunder, Raiden is also considered the protector of the Earth realm, precisely because of his skills, experiences and other issues connected with leading the forces of good against evil. As such, he has several supernatural powers and abilities, which include the ability to fly, shoot lightning, among others.

From 1992 to 2019, he went through great trials and struggles, having faced sorcerers, warriors, mercenaries and other tournament champions. In Mortal Kombat 11, he must protect himself from the Timekeeper, who wants his head at all costs.

Goro

Last but not least, another interesting character in the franchise is Goro. Composed of a raw look, with four arms and impressive muscles, the warrior is the prince of the Shokan race, from the kingdom of Kuatan.

In the first games, his movements were captured through a puppet manipulated with stop-motion techniques, unlike all others that were conducted by real actors. During the franchise, he faces major opponents and becomes one of the tournament’s champions, emerging in Mortal Kombat 9 as an illustrious figure.

Which of these characters is his favorite? Be sure to comment!