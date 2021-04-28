Mortal Kombat: Screenwriter Explains Plans for Movie Sequence

Mortal Kombat has been a hit in the gaming world since 1992, the year of its release, but the adaptations of the universe tend to suffer severe criticism – until now. The first two films based on the game were released in the late 1990s and achieved a good financial return, but expert critics did not praise the productions.

In 2021, a new adaptation was launched by Warner Bros. on HBO Max, HBO’s streaming service, and has had a positive return from the public, mainly for maintaining the same level of violence as the games. Mortal Kombat co-writer Greg Russo revealed that the story was designed for not just a single film, but for a complete trilogy.

Will the plans come to fruition? Check details of what may come!

Future plans for the Mortal Kombat trilogy

For Russo, the first Mortal Kombat film serves as the moment when things are presented: the main characters, their family history, acquired powers and the universe as a whole, including the Tournament, something so present in the characters’ speech.

The sequence, even, would be following a progressive idea in which the second film would show the Tournament itself and, the third, closing the trilogy, would show the universe of Mortal Kombat after the victory of one of the kingdoms and the effects on the teams.

However, as Russo himself commented in an interview with Collider, despite his plans for a trilogy, he had to think of the first Mortal Kombat film as something isolated. Thus, if the sequence is not confirmed, the viewer will still gain a great production by itself.

In Brazil, the new Mortal Kombat film opens on May 13 in theaters.