Mortal Kombat: Reveal first IMAGES of the film

Mortal Kombat fans are looking forward to the movie, so we bring you the first images.

After a provocation yesterday from actor Lewis Tan, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first images of the reboot of the live action film Mortal Kombat and in The Truth News we bring them to you below.

While the images themselves are quite exciting, they still leave a lot of mystery about what’s to come, so fans worried about spoilers can watch them without worry.

For longtime fans of the franchise, this should be very exciting! Prior to the release of these images, Lewis Tan’s role in the film had not been revealed, but ComicBook can now confirm that the actor will play tk in the film.

Who is part of the cast of Mortal Kombat?

With a few months to go until the film’s release, very few details about Mortal Kombat have been revealed. Directed by Simon McQuoid and produced by James Wan and Todd Garner, the film will star Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion), Mehcad Brooks (Jax ). , Lewis Tan (tk) and Chin Han (Shang Tsung).

Unlike previous films based on the video game franchise, this one will receive an ‘R’ rating, potentially allowing it to break free in a way that previous Mortal Kombat films have not. For the first time ever, fans will actually be able to see the deaths represented on the big screen!

It will be interesting to see the reaction to the movie when it opens. More than 25 years after its debut, the 1995 Mortal Kombat film still holds a special place in the hearts of many fans of the franchise.

As we’ve reported in The Truth News, Mortal Kombat 11 developer NetherRealm Studios has embraced that fact, releasing a series of skins based on the film last year, as well as bringing back some of the actors to reprise their performances. roles. It remains to be seen if this year’s reboot of the film will be able to win over an equally passionate audience!

Like many other Warner Bros. Pictures releases for 2021, Mortal Kombat will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. Theatergoers and subscribers will have the opportunity to see the film on April 16.