Mortal Kombat: Reiko appears behind the scenes

Warner recently released a new behind-the-scenes video of Mortal Kombat featuring the film’s cast and bringing new images of the live-action. However, the company did not make so much fanfare about a character that had not yet gained prominence in promotional materials: the fighter Reiko.

According to Game Informer, the video shows for the first time a detailed view of the character, which will be played by Nathan Jones in the feature film. Known to be part of WWE in 2002, the actor and former fighter has participated in films such as the award-winning Mad Max: Fury Road and Breaking Rules 3: Don’t Give Up.

Reiko appears in the new behind-the-scenes video in two brief moments. While the first flash, which can be seen at 1:36 in production, shows the character using his sledgehammer quickly, another take shows the look of the fighter with his weapon, at 2:16.

The video shows that the character will not bring the iconic face painting that appears in games. However, the fighter’s look still includes sturdy armor and a large sledgehammer as a weapon.

Fight against Jax

Although the backstage video highlights Reiko more, the character also appears quickly in the first Mortal Kombat trailer, released in February. The fighter can be seen in a fight scene in which Jax uses his mechanical arms, which can be a bad sign for the underworld general.

The appearance in the film can be one of the great highlights of Reiko’s career in the fighting franchise. The character was introduced in Mortal Kombat 4 as one of Shinnok’s soldiers and who faithfully serve Shao Kahn in Outworld.

Until today, Reiko has always had a secondary role in the game franchise, despite bringing an imposing look and a sledgehammer, just like Shao Kahn. While the character has already gained space in some Mortal Kombat comics, the film can finally bring a light to the fighter within the universe of the saga.

The Mortal Kombat film will be released globally on April 23 in theaters and also on the video streaming platform HBO Max.