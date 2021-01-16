Mortal Kombat: reboot of the franchise gets first images

The film Mortal Kombat won its first images, with emphasis on the main characters in action scenes. The disclosure is part of an EW story, which also features an interview with director Simon McQuoid, when he shared details about the plot of the new reboot of the franchise inspired by the games.

He said the film will begin by addressing the importance of rivalry between Hanzo Hasashi’s clans – the Scorpion – and Bi-Han – Sub-Zero – something he considers crucial to the development of the story. The opening sequence, of 10 minutes, will be set in feudal Japan and will bring the clash between these characters.

“[Hanzo] is the leader of a ninja clan and is strong, but he is also a peaceful family man at first. It is like a family drama with exciting and brutal struggles. This is the image of the film for me ”, he added.

The filmmaker told about the choice of the cast to live the figures dear to the fans, in the case played by Hiroyuki Sanada (Wolverine: Immortal) and Joe Taslim (Fast & Furious 6), respectively. It was based on the skills of the actors in martial arts fights, to bring a greater aspect of reality to the production.

Another detail shared by the director is about the importance of the kunai in the plot, Scorpion’s characteristic weapon tied to a chain to bring his enemies close. “We did some research and the kunai is actually an old Japanese gardening tool. So, one of the first scenes in the film will bring its use in this function, by Hanzo’s wife ”, he highlighted.

As for the rating of the film being aimed at adults, McQuoid promised that the reason is due to the violence, with intense scenes with blood. This brutality will dominate the production and will extend until today, leading to another nucleus of history. Soon, Cole Young, an unprecedented character in the franchise, played by martial artist Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2), will be presented.

The director reveals that his presence will be fundamental for the progress of the plot, as well as being responsible for connecting with known figures from this universe. “Throughout Mortal Kombat’s journey, with Cole finding out where he comes from, you’ll be introduced to other iconic characters and elements that everyone loves so much,” he explained.

“I wanted to make sure that everyone involved in the project respected the source material, the Mortal Kombat tradition, the fans and their love for it,” he commented. The title, produced by Todd Garner (The Showdown) and James Wan (Aquaman) is set to open simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16.