Mortal Kombat: promising the best cinematic fight scenes

In an interview with Collider, director Simon McQuoid, of Mortal Kombat, confirmed that the new film from the classic game franchise will have the best fight scenes of all time, with the intention of presenting the longest “badass” film ever shot.

Simon McQuoid arrives with a huge responsibility in his hands, as his first feature film produced is inspired by one of the most popular games of all time. Fortunately, the weight of the work does not seem to accommodate the director, who exudes confidence in the film’s proposal and guarantees that it will please fans of the saga with epic breathtaking fights, just as it happens in games.

“The fights themselves, what we try to do … is to innovate within. To take the character forward and the story forward within the fight. So we spent a lot of time on that. The fighting team is incredible in this film. first thing I said to Kyle [Gardiner], who is the stunt coordinator, he commands everything, I said to him: ‘Ok Kyle, we have to do the best fights that have ever been filmed. So, without pressure “, commented McQuoid . “But it was really about building character and history within the fight itself, so it didn’t just look like an extension. In fact, it felt like part of the scene and part of the act.”

The director commented that unlike other films of the genre, Mortal Kombat should focus not only on the beating itself, but on the motivation and soul of the fighting, like a dance. His filming was done in order to show struggles so that people can relate and understand every sensation that goes on in the midst of the conflict.

Mortal Kombat arrives on April 16 in theaters and on HBO Max.