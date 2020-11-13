Mortal Kombat postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus

The cinematic reboot of the popular fighting video game saga runs out of date due to the COVID-19 crisis; the trailer will still be late.

The cinematic reboot of Mortal Kombat, the popular fighting saga now in the hands of NetherRealm Studios, is delayed indefinitely and has no theatrical release date due to the global coronavirus crisis. Thus, following the trend of many other productions that have been delayed to 2021 or that have directly run out of new release dates, the new adaptation of Mortal Kombat will no longer hit theaters next January 2021, as It planned; This was announced by Todd Garner, one of its main producers through his official Twitter account.

It will still take us to see the trailer

And it is that as it has happened with many other films that had to reach the cinema between this year and next 2021, the new adaptation of Mortal Kombat by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema runs out of a release date and no plans. for your next arrival in theaters; even the trailer has been postponed until further notice.

“Well, I imagined that through the actors’ social networks you would have realized that we were going to record several more days. It was always planned, although we thought we would do it in March. The pandemic had other plans. We will not have a release date for the film until theaters reopen. Same for the trailer, “says Todd Garner in response to a question about the status of the film from a fan of the franchise.

So much so, that Mortal Kombat ended its filming at the end of 2019, with the plans for its reshoots truncated in early 2020 due to the start of the global coronavirus pandemic. All in all, this is news to a certain extent predictable, since a few months after its supposed release in theaters, not a single promotional image has yet been seen; Not to mention a trailer that we will still take to see according to those responsible.

Luckily, fans of the saga will be able to enjoy the most complete edition of Mortal Kombat 11 this same month of November, both for the previous and the current generation.



