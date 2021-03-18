Mortal Kombat: new promotion focuses on Scorpion

Warner has released a new clip from the Mortal Kombat movie that stars Scorpion. The 15-second video features some images that were shown in the trailer and shows the character’s abilities before becoming the specter that is Sub-Zero’s enemy.

Disclosed exclusively by GameSpot Universe, the brief teaser shows Scorpion as Hanzo Hasashi living with the Shirai Ryu clan. The video shows an invasion of the character’s home, who fights with a garden shovel tied to a rope to defeat opponents in a bloodthirsty manner.

The outcome of the fight is already known to anyone who is familiar with the character’s story or has watched the latest Mortal Kombat animated film. According to GameSpot, which had access to the initial 13 minutes of the live-action, the classic Scorpion origin will also be present in the next feature film of the game franchise.

The Mortal Kombat film will feature a new character named Cole Young, who discovers his connection to a tournament that will define the fate of Earth. While the protagonist has an original story, fans can expect many classic fighters from the franchise.

The first trailer released by Warner shows bloody moments from Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Jax and Sonya Blade. The promotional material also quickly shows other iconic fighters, including Mileena, Goro, Kano, Liu Kang and Kung Lao.

Mortal Kombat’s live-action film opens globally on April 16 in theaters and also on the streaming service HBO Max, which arrives in Brazil in June.