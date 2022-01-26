Mortal Kombat Movie Sequel Is Already In Development

Mortal Kombat: New Line, which belongs to the Warner Bros. group, has authorized the development of a new film in the Mortal Kombat franchise. The feature film is set to be a direct sequel to the 2021 production, which was released simultaneously in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming platform.

According to the website Deadline, the first name of the production team has already been confirmed: Jeremy Slater, screenwriter responsible for scripting or producing TV series such as The Exorcist, The Umbrella Academy and Moon Knight – a Disney and Marvel production scheduled to premiere in November. March 30 this year.

Slater also wrote scripts for two films that were not a critical and public success: the last Fantastic Four and the Netflix adaptation of Death Note. In both cases, however, he claims that the original texts were heavily modified up to the filmed version.

So far, there is no information about the return of the cast of the last film or director Simon McQuoid. There is also no information about the return of the co-writer of the previous feature, Greg Russo, who even had already detailed some plans for a possible sequel. The studio has also not confirmed a premiere window.