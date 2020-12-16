Mortal Kombat movie has a release date on HBO Max

There is already a definitive simultaneous release date for the cinematic reboot of the Mortal Kombat saga by Warner Bros. for next year 2021.

Warner Bros. confirms the simultaneous release date of the new cinematic reboot of the Mortal Kombat saga, which will finally be released on April 16, 2021 both in theaters and on HBO Max, the company’s streaming platform that will receive Throughout the next year all the releases of his new movies from day one, such as Suicide Squad, Matrix 4 or Dune, among many others. This has been announced by Warner Bros. through its official Twitter account, in turn sharing the film’s logo in a very traditional style.

Premiere on April 16, 2021

Thus, after the delay in its production caused by the global crisis of the coronavirus and that forced those responsible to stop its post-production, we will finally be able to see this new installment of the saga as a restart in spring of next year. Of course, at the moment no trailer or teaser has been published beyond the logo itself shared in the tweet of the announcement of its release date.

It is expected that in Spain it will be released in cinemas around these dates, as long as the cinemas are fully open and there are no more confinement situations; Regarding HBO Max, the service will not be enabled in Europe until the second half of 2021, so those who want to see the new Mortal Kombat adaptation from the comfort of their home will have to wait for the arrival of the platform streaming from Warner Bros.

The new Mortal Kombat movie is directed by Simon McQuoid, while among the cast we find names like Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung or Sisi Stringer as Mileena, among others.



