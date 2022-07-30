Mortal Kombat Kitana MultiVersus mockup attracts the attention of developers

MultiVersus is one of the newest platformer-crossover fighting games, containing a list of incredibly iconic and diverse characters under the auspices of Warner Bros. This includes the likes of Tom and Jerry, Looney Tunes, DC Comics and Steven Universe on its start list, and there will be more in the future. Some characters that will appear in the future are LeBron James in his appearance from Space Jam 2, as well as Rick and Morty from the titular show at the end of August as part of the first season of the game. There are quite a few more characters yet to be added, including from the iconic Warner Bros. IP video game, Mortal Kombat.

Many fans believe that with so many IP addresses belonging to Warner Bros., it would make sense for the game to also see Mortal Kombat make its way into a crossover fighter. Despite its graphic and bloody content, some fans may find a hilarious contrast when they see a Scorpion being killed by Shaggy’s Ultra Instinct, or vice versa. The iconic yellow and blue ninja Scorpio and Sub-Zero are highly sought-after additions, but one fan boasts of a mock-up of how Princess Edenia from Mortal Kombat Kitana will look in Multiverse.

This fan art was created by Fezat on Twitter, on which Kitana was redesigned to match the aesthetics of MultiVersus. The design seems to be largely borrowed from Mortal Kombat 11, as evidenced by her hair bun and armor. The artwork was also signed with a request to add it to the game’s list, where they even noted Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boone and game director Tony Huin, who responded in kind.

Hyun praised the artwork, saying it even looks great. This reflected the opinion of other fans who saw it, noting that it looked incredibly accurate in the artistic style of the game, and it would have been an appropriate choice. However, Hyun states that “there are no promises” that Princess Kitana will appear in the game. Even though it caught the attention of one of the project’s directors, it doesn’t guarantee that the character will be added in the future.

At the time of writing this article, there are no confirmed Mortal Kombat characters in the free crossover fighter, and leaks and rumors from others claim that both Sub-Zero and Scorpio are likely to appear in Multiverse. Some fans feel it would be a missed opportunity if Mortal Kombat didn’t get any representation in the game, but players will just have to wait and see if they will be featured in any future MultiVersus content.

MultiVersus is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.