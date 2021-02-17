Mortal Kombat film reveals look of Mileena, Raiden

The official pages of the film Mortal Kombat on social networks revealed on Tuesday evening (16) the look of several iconic characters that will appear in the feature film. The actors who play Mileena, Sonya Blade, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Jax, Shang Tsung and Kung Lao had the characterizations disclosed and called attention for the similarity with the games.

Here are some of the official posters for the classic film adaptation of the fighting game:

Sisi Stringer is Mileena. #MortalKombatMovie trailer Thursday at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/TMCNsdzsfg — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

Jessica McNamee is Sonya Blade. #MortalKombatMovie trailer tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/esN6nGMwme — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

Mortal Kombat is being produced by Warner Bros. and hits theaters in Brazil on April 15. Although based on games, the film will have news: the presentation of the original character Cole Young.

Having never appeared in other media, fans have been speculating about the character. One of the possibilities is that the producers made a joke and that “Cole Young” is actually “Kuai Liang”, the second Sub-Zero’s baptismal name (the first was Bi Han). In the film, even, Cole is being hunted by the ice fighter, which indicates that there may even be a correlation.