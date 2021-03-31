Mortal Kombat film postponed to May in Brazil

Before scheduled to arrive here still in April, the Mortal Kombat film has undergone a change in its schedule and will premiere only in the first half of May – more precisely on the 13th.

The most likely explanation for this change may be related to the time of the pandemic we are experiencing. As the film is scheduled to open in theaters as well, this could generate a greater circulation of people in states that currently have more stringent measures due to the coronavirus.

It is worth mentioning that the film also suffered a delay in the United States, where it should only show up on the big screen on the 23rd of this month. There, the decision was made so that there would be no direct competition with Godzilla vs. Kong.