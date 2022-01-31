Mortal Kombat: Ed Boon Enters The Hall Of Fame At AIAS

Mortal Kombat: Few figures in video game history are as iconic as Ed Boon, the legendary co-creator of the Mortal Kombat franchise. To the delight of his fans, the creative director of NetherRealm Studios will be honored at the D.I.C.E. Awards, which takes place on February 24 in Las Vegas, USA, where he will become the 25th inductee of the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame.

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Science (AIAS) made the announcement today (28), and the awards will take place at the Mandalay Bay Resort, where Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Game Studios, will bestow the honors on Ed Boon.

According to AIAS President Meggan Scavio, “We are thrilled to have Ed inducted into our Hall of Fame. From his early work on pinball machines to his monumental achievements in co-creating the Mortal Kombat franchise, the dedication and perseverance of Ed in the construction and art of games has left an incredible legacy for game fans and developers alike.”

Ed will be in great company, as other awardees include Connie Booth, Bonnie Ross, Todd Howard, Hideo Kojima, Leslie Benzies, Dan and Sam Houser, and Tim Sweeney. AIAS was founded in 1996 and, as a non-profit organization, ended up becoming a very respected and useful entity for valuing digital culture.

Did you like this tribute to Ed? Who else would you like to see in the Hall of Fame? Comment below!