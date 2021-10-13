Mortal Kombat Creator Shares 30 Years Of Behind-The-Scenes Video

Mortal Kombat: Today, we can easily say that Mortal Kombat is one of the leading names, both as a fighting game and in general among all games. It is also the 30th anniversary of the beginning of the production of Mortal Kombat, which came into our lives 29 years ago and engraved many iconic scenes and lines in our minds. Creator Ed Boon also shared a video 30 years ago.

As you know, the line “Get Over Here” of Scorpion, one of the most beloved characters of Mortal Kombat, is very popular. After this iconic line, he attracts the enemy with his chain. Ed Boon also recently shared behind the scenes when this scene was first recorded. In this way, we saw the birth of this iconic scene.

The latest Mortal Kombat 11 game of Motal Kombat has been released. According to rumors, the studio is currently working on a new game, but the rumors are not too strong. You can find the video in question below.