PS: Mortal Kombat and FIFA 21 close in March as most downloaded PSN game

The PS Store revealed on Friday (9) the definitive lists of the most downloaded PSN games in March, confirming the total favoritism of titles such as Mortal Kombat, GTA V and FIFA 21 among the public of PS4 and PS5.
Among the main novelties of the lists, the Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and It Takes Two launches, which are already among the ten most purchased by PlayStation 5 players. In addition, the RPG Disco Elysium – The Final Cut surpassed names like Demon’s Souls, Dead by Daylight: Special Edition and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and now holds 13th position on PS5.
Check below the lists of the top 10 of PS4, PS5 and PS VR, which are marked by the great presence of veteran and consolidated titles in the market.
Most downloaded games in Brazil
PS4
Mortal Kombat X
Grand Theft Auto V
FIFA 21
Minecraft
Little Nightmares
Rainbow Six Siege
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
God of War
PS5
FIFA 21
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Mortal Kombat 11
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Watch Dogs: Legion
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Rainbow Six Siege
It Takes Two
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Immortals Fenyx Rising
PS VR
Beat Saber
Blood & Truth
Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Superhot VR
PlayStation VR Worlds
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
Job Simulator
Moss
Dream Match Tennis VR
Doom 3: VR Edition