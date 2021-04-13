PS: Mortal Kombat and FIFA 21 close in March as most downloaded PSN game

The PS Store revealed on Friday (9) the definitive lists of the most downloaded PSN games in March, confirming the total favoritism of titles such as Mortal Kombat, GTA V and FIFA 21 among the public of PS4 and PS5.

Among the main novelties of the lists, the Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and It Takes Two launches, which are already among the ten most purchased by PlayStation 5 players. In addition, the RPG Disco Elysium – The Final Cut surpassed names like Demon’s Souls, Dead by Daylight: Special Edition and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and now holds 13th position on PS5.

Check below the lists of the top 10 of PS4, PS5 and PS VR, which are marked by the great presence of veteran and consolidated titles in the market.

Most downloaded games in Brazil

PS4

Mortal Kombat X

Grand Theft Auto V

FIFA 21

Minecraft

Little Nightmares

Rainbow Six Siege

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

God of War

PS5

FIFA 21

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Mortal Kombat 11

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Watch Dogs: Legion

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Rainbow Six Siege

It Takes Two

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Immortals Fenyx Rising

PS VR

Beat Saber

Blood & Truth

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Superhot VR

PlayStation VR Worlds

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Job Simulator

Moss

Dream Match Tennis VR

Doom 3: VR Edition