Mortal Kombat: all its guest characters

We remember the characters outside the franchise and from movies, comics or other video games that have appeared in the NetherRealm franchise.

Although it started out being famous for its extreme violence, it is a fact that NetherRealm has managed to do things well enough for Mortal Kombat to be today one of the most recognizable franchises when it comes to fighting. Grounded in a very recognizable game style, in huge amounts of content, multiplayer strength and, truth be told, in the explicitness of its visuals, Mortal Kombat 11 is the pinnacle of the hallmark that Ed Boon and his team have implanted over the years, obtaining millions of faithful around the world. And despite having gone through some moments of doubt, Mortal Kombat (2011) was able to return the license to the place it deserves, and among other things, it did so with a plethora of characters already perfectly recognizable, but also with some guests illustrious. After the announcement of the arrival of John Rambo to the Mortal Kombat 11 squad, we look back on the most stellar appearances of the franchise since then.

Spartan wrath comes to Mortal Kombat

NetherRealm began to “invite” characters from other video games in the aforementioned installment of 2011, the ninth numbered, and the most prominent was neither more nor less than Kratos, who does not even need an introduction. The Ghost of Sparta -exclusive of the PS3 version- did not debut in a fighting game, however, since it had already made an appearance in Soul Calibur: Broken Destiny, released on PSP in 2009, but obviously, it was here when he got the most out of it. Boon and company had relatively easy to implement the Spartan in their game, since God of War was never a franchise that was not squeamish when it came to expressing violence in each of its deliveries, God of War III being the last before from the launch of Mortal Kombat 2011. The Swords of Chaos, the Gauntlets of Deimos and even the head of Medusa took center stage in two fatalities at the height of the death of Helios in said third iteration.



