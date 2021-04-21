Mortal Kombat (2021): you can see the first 7 minutes of the movie for free

Mortal Kombat (2021):After its premiere in cinemas and HBO Max (America), the new adaptation of the video game to the big screen allows you to see its first minutes for free online.Mortal Kombat (2021), the new Warner Bros. movie based on the well-known video game saga of Lucha has hit the big screen as one of the top releases this spring. Although in Latin America and the United States it is possible to access it through HBO Max (it will arrive in Spain soon), in our country we only have the alternative of traditional cinema. For those to whom a trailer knows little, the editor has offered through Twitter the first 7 minutes of the film completely free.

In English, although there are not too many lines of dialogue, the first action scenes make it clear that it is a Mortal Kombat movie, no more, no less. Blood, fight, swords, blows and more blood. Viewers in the United States will have to wait until April 23 to see it on HBO Max; in Spain it is already available in cinemas.

Mortal Kombat returns to theaters

Simon McQuoid has been commissioned to direct this production of James Wan (Aquaman), the Australian director’s debut feature. Greg Russo and Dave Callaham are in charge of the script, while the cast leaves us with prominent names such as the following actors: Lewis Tan is Cole Young; Ludi Lin is Liu Kang; Hiroyuki Sanada is Hanzo Hasashi or Scorpion; Joe Taslim is Bi-Han / Sub-Zero; Tadanobu Asano is Raiden; Max Huang is Kung Lao …

Without anticipating too many details of the plot, it should be said that the new Mortal Kombat movie will put us in the shoes of Cole Young, an MMA fighter who is perfectly accustomed to fighting as a method to earn money. However, Emperor Shang Tsung wants to finish him off and orders his assassination. Sub-Zero, the imperial warrior, is sent to hunt him down, so Young must survive and, if necessary, kill anyone who stands in his way.