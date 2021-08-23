Mortal Kombat 12 is Priority Over Injustice 3, Analyst Says

Mortal Kombat 12: Developer NetherRealm Studios may have changed plans and, instead of releasing a possible third chapter of the Injustice franchise, should bet on a new Mortal Kombat as the next big project.

The information is from industry analyst Jeff Grubb, who commented on the case in a video on the GiantBomb channel. According to him, the replacement would be a safer bet for the company both financially and in bureaucratic terms — and would even increase the chances of the studio’s eventual survival within the current owner, WB Games.

“It aligns with reality and what I’ve heard. Mortal Kombat 12 makes more sense because it’s a game that everyone knows will make money and sell well. Mortal Kombat 11 was great, it’s going well, but if you come with one MK 12, it will also sell well. At the same time, you don’t need to use those characters like Batman and Superman, which may be tied to licensing if you wanted to get rid of NetherRealm, sell it or whatever,” explains the analyst .

What can happen?

In fact, the development of Mortal Kombat 11 is already finished, which means that the team has now put full focus on an upcoming project. So far, the companies have not confirmed or denied Grubb’s information.

Along with TT Games, responsible for games in the LEGO franchise, NetherRealm was the target of speculation about a possible sale by WB Games, which currently controls this and other companies. In July of this year, when rumors began to circulate, the company claimed that the studios are not for sale. However, the sale of WarnerMedia to the Discovery group has raised doubts about the future of the studios.