Mortal Kombat 11 will not have cross-play on PC

Only current and next generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft will be able to make use of this feature.

Fighting between players of different platforms will be possible in Mortal Kombat 11, but this functionality will not be available on all systems. This has been clarified by Warner Bros. Interactive Games and NetherRealm Studios on the video game’s questions and answers page. Although users of PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be able to fight together, those who enjoy the version of PC, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch will only be able to face players of the same platform.

“No, Mortal Kombat 11’s Krossplay feature is not compatible with PC, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia this time.” It is not clear whether they will opt for a solution in the future. What is known for sure is that the studio has been working on adapting the video game to new generation consoles. These improved versions will be compatible with cross play, as previously mentioned.

This is the cross game in Mortal Kombat 11

“Once Krossplay is activated, players will be able to use this feature in Kasual Versus mode. Users will also be able to battle others ”in designated rooms on Krossplay Online. When fighting against another player you will be able to identify exactly if the opponent plays on another platform, as an icon appears in his Kombat Kard in which there are two crossed arrows. On the other hand, if the consoles coincide, the specific icon of that platform is directly reflected.

Mortal Kombat 11 will premiere Kombat Pass 2, which has already confirmed two of the new characters that will be incorporated into the roster of fighters. It’s about nothing more and nothing less than Rambo, Mileena and Rain. Along with these new characters, NetherRealm Studios will launch the Ultimate Edition on November 16, which will include all the content released to date.



