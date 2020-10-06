Mortal Kombat 11 will have news soon

NetherRealm Studios shares the sales figures for the video game and ensures that there are big announcements to come for the title in the coming days.

NetherRealm Studios will offer updates on Mortal Kombat 11 in the coming days. Ed Boon, co-creator of the series and head of the study, has shared through the social network Twitter that this week we will know the future of the video game. Likewise, it has made public that this delivery has managed to sell more than 8 million units worldwide since its departure in 2019, one of the most successful of the fighting genre of the entire generation.

Mortal Kombat 11 hasn’t said its last word

“We are not finished”, says regarding Mortal Kombat 11. It is intuited, however, that the news that we will know before the end of this week will be related to future content of the title; be it a new DLC, an expansion pass or a possible version for the new generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

The last major expansion for Mortal Kombat 11 was Aftermath, which along with the Kombat Pack has been expanded to give a total of 34 selectable characters and dozens of purely cosmetic outfits. The protectors of the earth have established themselves as one of the products of the fighting genre with the longest history of this generation of consoles after its passage through PS4, Xbox One and PC. Later it was published on Nintendo Switch and eventually also on Google Stadia via cloud play.

Incorporations such as Joker, Spawn, Terminator or Robocop gave a media boost to the title, which despite having been relegated in competitions such as EVO 2020, its competitive scene has not disappeared. A situation similar to that of the other great NetherRealm projects of this generation, Killer Instinct, in that case exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem, Injustice 2 or Mortal Kombat X.

In our original analysis, Joaquín Relaño assured that “MK11 has enough virtues and novelties (many of them coming from Injustice 2, although improved for the occasion) to be considered the new spearhead of the Fatalities franchise”, a Almost outstanding title that brims with content and has a special aftertaste once you have it mastered.



