Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate will have Sub-Zero skin

The ice master ninja mask is the star of the collector’s edition of the most complete version of Mortal Kombat 11, which will arrive in a month.

NetherReam is far from ceasing to support Mortal Kombat 11, and after the arrival of its Aftermath expansion a few months ago, this past week the arrival of three new characters was announced: Rain, Mileena and the special guest, John Rambo. Taking advantage of the circumstance, the future launch of an Ultimate edition was also announced that will contain all the content that has appeared so far, namely: the aforementioned expansion and two Kombat Packs that contain a total of 8 new characters. What we have just learned is that this complete edition will also have its own Kollector’s Edition, and we can already know exactly its content.

Only for European collectors

This Kollector’s Edition will contain, in addition to, obviously, a copy of the game, a metal box, the aforementioned digital content and a 1: 1 scale Avalanche style Sub-Zero skin. Interestingly, the collector’s edition of the base game included a Skorpion skin, thus making NetherRealm honor the two most popular ninjas on the fighter roster. It is also noteworthy that this edition will be exclusive to Europe, it will not reach America, so those who want to do with it from the other side of the pond must do so via import.

During the past week we also learned that NetherRealm will bring Mortal Kombat 11 to the next generation, PS5 and Xbox Series, and it will do so not through mere backward compatibility, but with improvements such as an increase in resolution until reaching 4K and reduced loading times. The commitment to this eleventh installment is so resounding that it is possible to think that the studio led by Ed Boon has the intention of supporting the game for a long time, and that its next project will probably be a new installment of the also successful Injustice.

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate will arrive on November 17, which will be ready for the launch of PS5, not so in the Xbox Series, since the Microsoft console hits the market on the 12th of the same month.



