Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, analysis. lighthouse to follow

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate shows us the maturity of a saga that has managed to reinvent itself to improve Taking into account the level reached by this saga since its reboot in 2011, starting to talk about Ultimate Mortal Kombat 11 remembering its beginnings seems a bit old.

The reason is clear: there is very little left of what Ed Boon’s studio now does. Still, anyone who has watched fighting games evolve over the decades is sure to have more options when it comes to charting the influences that have left Scorpion and Sub-Zero in their present day. General ideas of the classics can be traced, but Mortal Kombat has joined, as a saga, other somewhat less obvious suggestions, which we now feel perfectly integrated into current fighting games. It has been a very long journey, but the games in a saga that we previously related mainly to the controversy about their violence no longer look at other fighting games with a disadvantage.

Let’s talk a bit about those other influences. Since 1995, Soul Edge and its sequels have been suggesting to us the idea that each character should have variations within a fighting game. In these very successful games on the first PlayStation, Namco materialized the concept by means of different weapons for each fighter -unlockable, so that it was ringing us-, which altered the combat conditions and could be used to fight with our neighbor. We would not say that they changed everything, but they certainly tried, in an effort that was complemented by some modes in a history plan, in which we fought in much more changing conditions than we had seen before. Soul Calibur 2 very successfully delved into all this, so skipping the other chapters until 2019, it seems clear that Mortal Kombat 11 -like its predecessor- has been adapting these ideas for some time, incorporating them into a fighting game more current. And by current, we mean that it gathers the influences of the myths of the nineties, but it channels them from the new starting point for the genre that was Street Fighter IV.

Get over here!

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is a repetition of the great move that Mortal Kombat XL was, by a NetherRealm studio in an enviable state of maturity. The extended edition of the previous installment should have served to revitalize it until it ended its cycle with very high sales, so it was logical to think that the next installment would have a similar relaunch as soon as there was enough content to justify it. There will be, as always, those who prefer to think that it is a simple indecent use, but this Ultimate edition of the game that appeared in 2019 has too much content to criticize it for that. Taking out the calculator, it includes two story modes – delusional, because Mortal Kombat was always joke – a whopping 37 – thirty-seven! – playable characters, as well as online and offline modes to bore the most die-hard fighting fan, whether or not they want to fight online. Whoever decides to give it a try should be clear, of course, that to get the most out of the game it is essential to have some contact with the large community that NetherRealm has created.

It is necessary to always bear in mind that Mortal Kombat 11 is a continuous game with respect to its previous installment, although it is obvious that it is much more advanced than its predecessor of 2015, and we must admit that it is one of the most colorful fighting games of the moment , if not the most. In the three systems where we have been able to test it (PS4, PS5 and PC), it looks really impressive, with a great use of HDR and few edges in the modeling. We are not entirely convinced by some of them, such as that of the main antagonist Kronika, but the step forward from a much more irregular Mortal Kombat X in this important aspect is undeniable. In everything else, we think that this continuity between the last two installments is something very welcome, as it has served the study to focus on improving what stood out the most from the proposal, such as the worked balance between accessibility and depth. It is well known to what extent the competitive scene demands the second, but it is also not advisable to forget that a game does not sell millions of dollars leaving aside the first.



