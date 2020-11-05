Mortal Kombat 11: Mileena gets brutal gameplay video

Nether Realm published Mileena’s definitive gameplay trailer in Mortal Kombat 11, showcasing her main skills, mechanics and fatality. The long-awaited return comes in the most brutal way possible, promising a journey of revenge against everyone who conspired with his fall from the throne of Outworld. Check it out below:

After learning about the future fall and death at the hands of D’Vorah and Kotal Khan, Mileena is brought by Kronika to the current timeline. Thus, the half tarkatana and half edenian will join their forces through a relentless army to avenge the predictions and recover what is rightfully yours.

Mileena will team up with Rain and Rambo with DLC characters from Kombat Pack 2, due to be released on November 17th. Fighters can also be purchased individually.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.



