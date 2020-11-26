Mortal Kombat 11 Manages to Sell 8 Million Copies

Mortal Kombat 11, which debuted in 2019, has reached 8 million copies after a year. The game, which has been in the sales rankings on every platform for a long time, has been a great success story for Netherrealm Studios.

Ed Boon, who announced the sales figure on his personal Twitter account, gave the first hint of the new character that will come to the game with DLC. Explaining that the number of players is increasing day by day, Boon also used the expressions “Wait for next week for new things to come to the game” in his tweet.

DLC characters, now a Mortal Kombat trademark, were not missing from the game with MK 11.

The Deadly Fight tournament, in which names such as Shang Tsung, T-800, Joker and Spawn participated, was the last to include Robocop, which came from Detroit’s imminent future.



