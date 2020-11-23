Mortal Kombat 11: lista dos Fatalities de Rambo

Mortal Kombat 11 won a new version, Ultimate. It adds all the extra content already released for the game, such as the Aftermath DLC, and adds the following fighters to the game: Rambo, Rain and Mileena. The game is now available for Xbox One, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch, with the Ultimate version for PS5 and Xbox Series S / X.

And, like all other fighters, Rambo, Rain and Mileena have special moves, among them secret fatalities that need to be unlocked. But, we at Voxel will lend a hand and bring you all the commands for executing these movements. Check the list:

BACK PUNCH – SQUARE (PS4) / X (Xbox One) / Y (Nintendo Switch)

PREVIOUS PUNCH – TRIANGLE (PS4) / Y (Xbox One) / X (Nintendo Switch) BACK KICK – X (PS4) / A (Xbox One) / B (Nintendo Switch) PREVIOUS KICK – O (PS4) / B (Xbox One) ) / A (Nintendo Switch)

– RAMBO

Fatality 1: (FROM FAR) BACK + FRONT + DOWN + BACK PUNCH

Fatality 2: (FROM CLOSE) LOW + FRONT + LOW + PREVIOUS KICK

– RAIN

Fatality 1: (ANY) BACK + FRONT + BACK + LOW + PREVIOUS PUNCH

Fatality 2: (FROM CLOSE) BACK + DOWN + DOWN + BACK PUNCH

– MILEENA

Fatality 1: (AVERAGE DISTANCE) BACK + DOWN + BACK + PREVIOUS PUNCH

Fatality 2: (FROM CLOSE) FRONT 0+ LOW + LOW + PREVIOUS KICK



