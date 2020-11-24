Mortal Kombat 11 gets skins from the classic 1995 movie

Expanding the skin options for the characters present in Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, it was announced that the title received a different version for three combatants, which came directly from the film released in 1995, bringing the appearance of the actors in the feature film.

As you can see in the recording below, the characters chosen to receive this treatment were Sonya Blade (played by actress Bridgette Wilson-Sampras), Raiden (played by actor Christopher Lambert) and Johnny Cage (played by actor Linden Ashby): while the first one wears his black top, the second one appears with white hair and the last one goes to the arenas wearing his sunglasses.

Johnny Cage even has the original voice actor for the film (changing his voice in Portuguese). In English, the three characters have the original voices and appearances of the feature film, with Christopher Lambert as “Raiden protector of the Earth Plan”, Linden Ashby as “Johnny Cage Kombatente of Hollywood” and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras as “Sonya Blade confined in island.”

It is worth mentioning that the three characters had already appeared in a datamine made a few months ago, so it was only a matter of time before they showed up in the forms that were revealed within the game.

So, did you like the news? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.



