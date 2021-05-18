Mortal Kombat 11 Gets Patch With Balance and Character Nerf

Mortal Kombat 11: NetherRealm Studios released on Tuesday (18) a new update for Mortal Kombat 11, focusing on correcting and balancing some characteristics and skills of fighters.

The Mortal Kombat 11 patch, now available for consoles, brings modifications to the HPs of Sheeva, Joker and Cetrion, which saw a reduction from 1000 to 950 health, and that of Robocop, which suffered an increase from 1050 to 1100. In addition , Sheeva’s Dragon Drop scam has been reworked and its reach is now shorter, while Robocop’s Don’t Move Creep gained more frames of activity.

Rambo, Fujin and Shao Kahn also underwent major adjustments in their mechanics, with most of the modifications referring to frame corrections for stun, hitbox, recovery time and impact after defending a blow. Part of these corrections were demanded through feedback from players, who especially complained about Sheeva and Shao Kahn.

The official note shared by NetherRealm mentions that the free availability of the patch – without the need to download – is only for Sony and Microsoft platforms, without any mention of a possible arrival on the PC or Switch.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, Nintendo Switch and PC.