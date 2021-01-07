Mortal Kombat 11 gets mod to fight in 1st and 3rd people

Although Mortal Kombat 11 is not the most popular game among fans of modifications, occasionally we run into some projects of the type involving the fight title. The most recent to appear on the network offers the option of enjoying the “kombates” in a slightly different way, with views in first and third people.

Created by the Ermarccer modifier, MK11Hook is a plugin that offers the opportunity to switch between possible cameras with a menu within the game. You can check out some of this work in the following video:

Are you curious to check these options on your own? Then just access this link on Github to get the necessary files.