Mortal Kombat 11: finds archives from the 1995 movie

A Mortal Kombat 11 dataminer found interesting records in the game’s archives, with some references to the classic 1995 film.

The material was captured in a video and, after YouTube deleted it, a Reddit user managed to retrieve it and immediately put it in on the internet, presenting fans with hidden material that may be used in the game in the future.

The images seem to be related to some voice overlay work within the game, where the lines of Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade and Raiden, from the 1995 film, would be included in the original voices of the fighters in MK11. In just under 1 minute of video, it is possible to observe that the speeches of the actors Linden Ashby, Bridgette Wilson-Sampras and Christopher Lambert were cut from the feature to be reproduced shortly afterwards by the combatants.

So this was the leaked video that got taken down off YouTube from r / Mortalkombatleaks

So far, nothing has been commented on by NetherRealm about the presence of elements of the film in Mortal Kombat 11. So, although the documents exist in the game’s archives, there is nothing concrete about a future thematic expansion of film production or as a bonus in DLCs.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch.



