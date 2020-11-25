Mortal Kombat 11 dresses up in nostalgia

Warner Bros. Interactive presents the DLC ‘Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack’, which brings with it a series of appearances from said production.

Warner Bros. Interactive and NetherRealm Studios have announced the ‘Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack’ DLC for Mortal Kombat 11, a pack of cosmetic content now available that incorporates skins (appearances) of the three recognizable characters from the original 1995 film.

With a price of 5.99 euros, this content can now be purchased on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S with aesthetic variants of the three main protagonists of the film by Paul WS Anderson ( who directed the 2002 Resident Evil film and is now in charge of the Monster Hunter film production); that is, Christopher Lambert as “Protector of Earthrealm Raiden,” Linden Ashby as “Hollywood Kombatant Johnny Cage” and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras as “Island Bound Sonya Blade.”

In the trailer attached to the news you can see in more detail these three characters wearing their best clothes in the successful Mortal Kombat 11, which is already one of the most successful fighting video games of this generation of consoles that is now ending.

And speaking of movies, it should be said that the new film based on the Mortal Kombat universe is indefinitely delayed given the inconveniences derived by COVID-19.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is available now for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and includes all content from the original game, updates and additional character packs, such as Nightworlf, Fuck, Spawn or Terminator. It also brings Aftermath and the Kombat Pack 2, where new names resonate, in total: Shao Kahn, Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Terminator, Sindel, The Joker, Spawn, Fujin, Sheeva, RoboCop, Mileena, Rain and Rambo.



