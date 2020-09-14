Mort de Bertrand-Kamal: The Pilgrim (Koh-Lanta)

She also reconsiders the messages she receives from Internet users concerning other Koh-Lanta candidates. “Some say to me:‘ Confuse them. You don’t yell at them when your buddy is dead. They put great texts on social networks but behind them they spill out, ”she says.

She explains that each person has their own way of reacting to grief. She therefore asks to respect that. According to her, “There is nothing bad about what they’re doing. It is necessary to relativize” .

A call for calm heard in view of the positive comments …

BERTRAND-KAMAL, A BATTLE AND NOT ONLY IN KOH-LANTA!

At the age of 31, Bertrand-Kamal died of the disease he was battling. Indeed, the adventurer of Koh-Lanta was battling cancer.

A few days before his death, he explained himself in an interview with our colleagues Bien Public. “I am in the midst of the fight against the disease. I’m not ashamed of it. ” Indeed, Bertrand-Kamal did not want to hide it.

Since then, tributes have multiplied. The host of the Koh-Lanta show also wanted to say a few words to him during the last episode.

What matters is that his memory is nurtured, in calm and peace. This is what his dear friend Hadja and some other Koh-Lanta comrades are asking for.



