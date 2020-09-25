Morrowind rebooted Xbox console on loading screens

One of Bethesda’s bosses, Todd Howard, uncovers a secret in The Elder Scrolls III for Xbox that no one knew before.

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, the celebrated and revolutionary third part of the Bethesda saga, kept a little secret in its version for the Xbox console; so much so, that the game restarted the console on the loading screens without anyone knowing, all to make up for the lack of memory that a game of such magnitude demanded in a system like Microsoft’s first home console. This was revealed by Todd Howard, executive producer of Bethesda, by way of curiosity in an interview with other prominent names in the Redmond company.

Microsoft buys Bethesda

Thus, and through a recent interview in which Major Nelson, Phil Spencer, Pete Hines and Todd Howard himself participated on the occasion of the recent purchase of their company by Microsoft, the Bethesda executive producer discovered to the surprise and laughter from the rest of the participants that this was one of the most original tricks that they carried out on the first Xbox console.



